Mecum Auctions event rolls into final day with cars, guitars and neon

Mecum Auctions has sprinkled some distinctive local flavor into the company’s third-annual car auction this year in Las Vegas.

In addition to automobiles, the Mecum sale includes a collection of illuminated signs, many of which are lighted by — you guessed it — neon. Another addition this year is a collection of vintage guitars.

The three-day auction began Thursday and wraps up today at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Cars remain the marquee attraction, with more than 300 expected to roll across the auction block today. In all, Mecum was offering about 1,000 vehicles.

Highlights included an unrestored 1971 Dodge Challenger R/T in pristine condition and a special collection of 11 Pontiac Trans Ams.

Tickets are available at the door for $30 and at mecum.com. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and sales will start at 10 a.m.

The auction also will be broadcast live at NBC Sports Network from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.