Previewing UNLV football at Vanderbilt with reader questions

As UNLV (1-4) looks to score a season-turning win on the road at Vanderbilt today (1 p.m., SEC Network), let’s preview the game with some reader questions:

@VegasRebelDrew

If you had to pick an emoji to describe Tony Sanchez tenure as head coach, what would it be?

@MikeGrimala

Perfect question, and I believe I have the perfect answer:

This emoji works on a couple levels. For one, the biggest and most tangible accomplishment of Sanchez’s five-year tenure has been the construction of the Fertitta Football Complex. The brand-new building was essential to making UNLV a real Division I football program, and it doesn’t get built without Sanchez. That’s a huge accomplishment and he deserves full credit.

That emoji also works for Sanchez’s on-field record. UNLV was a massive rebuilding project when he was hired, and five years later it’s a situation still very much under construction. I’d say he’s improved the program overall, but on the field the Rebels are still far from being a consistently good team. The work continues on that front.

Like I said, it’s the perfect emoji.

@SinnFein1916

Is Shibel playing at the 5 or the stretch 4? Is Blair playing the 4 or a wing 3? Is Hardy playing the 2 and backup point or is Coleman the backup behind Long at the 1?

@MikeGrimala

With the caveat that we haven’t actually seen a practice or a game, I think it’s safe to assume that the Rebels are going to play a fair bit of small-ball under T.J. Otzelberger. That means most players will be manning multiple positions, depending on the matchups. Amauri Hardy is a point guard, but in Otzelberger’s system he’ll play alongside fellow point Elijah Mitrou-Long and play the 2; Nick Blair is a natural 3, but his outside shooting makes him a more useful player at the 4; same with Vitaliy Shibel playing the 5. Just assume that most guys are going to be playing up a position at times, with the idea of getting as much shooting and versatility on the floor together as possible.

@UNLVRebelGrl

Do you think part of the problem with UNLV football’s struggling offense is the change from, Coach Cotton to Coach Justice? How is their play calling different?

@MikeGrimala

I think that has probably been an underreported storyline throughout the season. When Barney Cotton’s medical situation forced him to take a leave of absence and Garin Justice took on play-calling duties in addition to his day job as the offensive line coach, we shouldn’t have expected a completely smooth transition.

Cotton was a long, long, long-time veteran at the college level, and he knew how to play to the Rebels’ preferred run-first identity. Without him steering the ship on game days, we’ve seen UNLV drift away from the running game too quickly in multiple contests, to the point that head coach Tony Sanchez seemed to consider taking over play-calling duties after last week’s loss to Boise State.

Under Cotton’s direction, UNLV never averaged fewer than 40 carries per game from 2015-18, and they ranked No. 18 in the nation last year with 43.6 rushing attempts per game; this season, the Rebels are down to 35.5 carries per game, which ranks 75th. No matter who is calling the plays, they’ve got to get back to pounding the run game.

@brainCarter

Talk to me about a neutral field football game between Dalton Sneed and Bobby Hauck’s Montana Grizzlies vs. Sanchez and Armani Rogers's Rebels. Who wins?

@MikeGrimala

I’m not qualified to set a line for this game, but I know that UNLV would be insane to accept a neutral-site matchup. Talk about a lose-lose situation ...

Montana is dominating the FCS with a 5-0 record while averaging 41.0 points per game, and former Rebels QB Dalton Sneed is lighting it up to the tune of 313.2 passing yards per game, with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Grizzlies are just frisky enough that UNLV would be smart to stay away and let their former quarterback and coach enjoy success from afar.

@cbuz75

I expect Hardy, Tillman, Blair, and Diong to contribute at this level because I've seen it or, in Tillman's case, stats from a PAC12 school are convincing. Of the others, "the unknowns", which 1-2 players are you most confident in their ability to come in and impact from day 1?

@MikeGrimala

I’m pretty confident that Jonah Antonio is going to knock down open 3-pointers. He did it at a high rate at the junior college level last year, and while the jump from juco to Division I is significant, an open jumper should still be an open jumper. Antonio made 40.7 percent of his 3’s last year, and that was on 7.0 attempts per game. That accuracy, combined with that volume, bodes well for his ability to make shots in 2019-20.

@BleedRebelRed

Who is the one shooter on this year's RunninRebel squad that you would count on most to nail a buzzer-beater 3-pointer off a designed play?

@MikeGrimala

Great question, especially since it’s pure speculation at this point. I dug through the numbers a little bit and came up with five reasonable candidates: Amauri Hardy, Donnie Tillman, Elijah Mitrou-Long, Nick Blair and Jonah Antonio. I just explained Antonio’s credentials, so let’s focus on the other guys since I have DI stats for them last year.

Here’s how each player fared when left unguarded for catch-and-shoot jumpers last season:

Tillman: 47.1 percent

Mitrou-Long: 45.2 percent

Blair: 38.1 percent

Hardy: 33.3 percent

And here’s how they performed on jumpers with less than four seconds on the clock:

Blair: 33.3 percent

Mitrou-Long: 22.6 percent

Tillman: 21.4 percent

Hardy: 18.8 percent

If you’re telling me that the “designed play” is going to get the shooter open for a clean, unrushed look, I’d draw it up for Tillman or Antonio, since they have the best advanced stats from 3-point range. Mitrou-Long was good on open looks last year, but his overall 3-point rate of 32.0 percent would make me wary of drawing up a play for him until we see how his shot looks this season.

The late-clock numbers are also interesting. Those are usually the toughest shots, and Blair performed surprisingly well in that regard (albeit in a small sample).

For my final answer, I’d set up Tillman for the game-winner. But if the designed play broke down, I’d put the ball in Hardy’s hands since he’s the best bet to create a decent look off the dribble.

