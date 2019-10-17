Las Vegas buys vacant lot near City Hall for possible mixed-use development

Las Vegas has acquired a vacant lot directly across from City Hall, paving the way for the establishment of new mixed-use property with green space in the heart of downtown.

The lot at 523 Main St. has been owned by John Y. Enomoto of California since 2002, Clark County Assessor’s Office records show. The city purchased the 0.17-acre lot for $1.4 million in a deal expected to close by Jan. 20, 2020.

The Las Vegas City Council approved the city’s acquisition of the property Wednesday. The lot is key for the city in part because of its proximity to City Hall and its central location, said Bill Arent, director of economic and urban development.

The city hopes to use the entire block across the street from City Hall, including this parcel, for a new mixed-use project consistent with goals established by the 2045 Downtown Master Plan, Arent said. The block’s new use will likely include some green or open space, a rarity in downtown, Arent said.

One small parcel adjacent to 523 Main St. remains the sole property not yet under the city’s control, he added. Las Vegas hopes to acquire as much of the block as possible to carry out its vision for the area.

“The original vision for City Hall is that we’d have buildings around us to have a civic plaza, much like you see in many downtowns throughout the country,” Arent said.