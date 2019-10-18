Las Vegas Sun

October 18, 2019

Desert Pines scores 5 first quarter touchdowns, cruises past Mojave

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Desert Pines High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 24, 2019. They include, from left, Blaze Homalon, Elijah Wade, Joe Brown and Gabriel Lopez.

Rjay Tagataese threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jackson III on the second play of the game for the Desert Pines football team against host Mojave, and the Jaguars never looked back in a 71-0 victory.

Tagataese hooked up with Braden Thomas for a 4-yard touchdown on the second Desert Pines possession, helping the Jaguars remain undefeated. Later, he threw a 52-yard scoring strike to Deandre Moore.

By the time Darrius Stewart had a 9-yard touchdown run, Desert Pines led 37-0. And it was still in the first quarter, signaling a running clock for the remainder of the game against winless Mojave.

The schedule gets tougher next week for Desert Pines, which hosts Legacy (5-3) for homecoming.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

