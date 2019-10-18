Desert Pines scores 5 first quarter touchdowns, cruises past Mojave

Rjay Tagataese threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jackson III on the second play of the game for the Desert Pines football team against host Mojave, and the Jaguars never looked back in a 71-0 victory.

Tagataese hooked up with Braden Thomas for a 4-yard touchdown on the second Desert Pines possession, helping the Jaguars remain undefeated. Later, he threw a 52-yard scoring strike to Deandre Moore.

By the time Darrius Stewart had a 9-yard touchdown run, Desert Pines led 37-0. And it was still in the first quarter, signaling a running clock for the remainder of the game against winless Mojave.

The schedule gets tougher next week for Desert Pines, which hosts Legacy (5-3) for homecoming.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21