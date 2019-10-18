Police: 3rd suspect under arrest in case of body encased in concrete

A third suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a woman whose body was found encased in concrete, according to Metro Police.

Casandra Bascones was being sought on counts of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Bascones, who was in Milwaukee when Metro Police interviewed her in mid-September regarding the disappearance of Esmeralda Gonzalez, 24, court documents filed by Clark County prosecutors said. It was not clear where she was arrested.

A body police believe is that of Gonzalez was found Oct. 8 in the desert near Primm, prosecutors said. DNA testing was pending.

After a months-long investigation triggered by an anonymous tip, Christopher Prestipino was arrested Oct. 11 on counts of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder, according to court documents.

Prestipino and Gonzalez lived down the street from each other in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood when she went missing May 31, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Prestipino lured Gonzalez into his house, gave her methamphetamine and tied her up when she threatened to call police, according to a motion filed to increase Prestipino’s bail.

The anonymous tipster, who identified Bascones as a second suspect, reported Gonzalez was strangled and injected with “pool cleaner” after she punched Prestipino, the motion said.

Cellphone GPS in early June placed Prestipino near where the body was found, and records indicated he rented a moving truck, prosecutors said.

Prestipino’s girlfriend, Lisa Mort, 31, is accused of harboring, hiding or helping a felony offender, police said.

She denied knowing anything about Gonzalez, but she was later caught on recorded jail calls with Prestipino discussing passports and plans to flee the country, according to the court motion.

Mort was released this week from the Clark County Detention Center on house arrest, court records show.