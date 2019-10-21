North Las Vegas Police officer fires gun during foot chase

A North Las Vegas Police officer fired his gun Sunday while chasing an armed man matching the description of a person trying to break into vehicles, authorities said.

The officer spotted the man about 5 a.m. in the area of Aaron Scott Street and Pueblo Hills Avenue and a short foot chase ensued, police said.

The man, who was carrying a handgun, jumped into a backyard and hopped a back wall into a wash area, police said.

During the chase, the officer fired his gun once, police said. It was not clear what prompted the shot.

The man was not located, and it was not known if he was injured, police said. The officer was not hurt, police said.

The officer was equipped with a body camera but it did not activate, police said. The department said it was looking into why the camera was not activated.