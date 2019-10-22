Henderson mom shot dead by police had history of domestic violence

A woman killed by Henderson Police Monday as she stabbed her young son had a history of violence, according to court records.

Claudia Nadia Rodriguez was arrested four times since 2015 on misdemeanor counts of battery constituting domestic violence, according to Henderson Municipal Court records.

Rodriguez, 37, was convicted once, while two of the cases were tossed, records show. The fourth, which was filed earlier this year, remained open at the time of her death.

Officers were summoned about 12:10 p.m. to an apartment in the 10700 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Horizon Ridge Parkway, where they encountered a woman stabbing her son multiple times, police said.

That’s when a struggle between Rodriguez, who was described as being agitated, and officers ensued, prompting one of them to open fire, police said.

Rodriguez was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where she died from a gunshot wound to the head, said police and the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The boy was transported to University Medical Center for emergency surgery. Police said he was expected to survive.

During most of 2017, Rodriguez and the father of the boy were in a combative custody battle in which the man alleged violent behavior by the woman, court records said.

Although police said the stabbing victim was 7 years old, records identify the boy as being 6 with a November birthday.

In a court motion seeking primary custody and requesting that Rodriguez attend parenting classes, the boy’s father alleged that his ex-girlfriend was mentally and physically abusive to him and her two older children from a previous relationship.

Her “violent temper” and lashing out “at anyone who is around at that moment” were affecting his son, he said. “All three of her children have seen her scream and yell and throw tantrums,” the man alleged in the motion.