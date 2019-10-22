Police: Hundreds of texts depict explicit exchanges between high school coach, student

In the first of more than 900 text messages recovered by detectives, the volunteer high school basketball coach seemed to know that the explicit conversations — and eventual sexual activity — with the teenage student were inappropriate.

Do you understand what this could mean if it got out?, Jousha Youngblood, 27, allegedly wrote to the girl on Feb. 4, according to a Clark County School District Police arrest report.

The same day, the victim messaged Youngblood — a volunteer assistant coach at Shadow Ridge High School — saying someone told her she should "get at" him, police said.

He joked around, messaging, “No that cannot happen! Lol,” according to police. Soon after, he asked for a photo.

The conversations — through text messages and Snapchat, an application that deletes pictures after they’re viewed — then turned sexual, police said.

They met up two days later, and the messages that followed suggest they had sexual contact.

School police on Oct. 8 obtained an anonymous letter that was sent to Shadow Ridge’s principal — with no return address — that said a basketball coach and a student were in a sexual relationship, according to the report.

The girl on Oct. 14 said she and Youngblood began texting last school year, but she refused to talk about her relationship with the man, police said. However, she admitted to meeting with him outside of school on Feb. 6.

Youngblood was arrested that day on one count each of kidnapping and sexual misconduct, police said.

A volunteer coach at Shadow Ridge since May 2018, Youngblood was terminated from his position, police said.

Youngblood is out on a $25,000 bond, Las Vegas Justice Court records show. He’s being electronically monitored and was ordered to stay away from the school and the victim’s neighborhood.