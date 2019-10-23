Boulder City Councilman Warren Harhay dies

Boulder City Councilman Warren Harhay died Tuesday night at age 76 after an unspecified illness, city officials said.

“He was an honorable man who listened to his constituents and voted in the best interest of the community as a whole. Councilman Harhay showed an incredible commitment to his role,” the city said in a statement. “His presence and his leadership will be greatly missed."

Harhay, whom city officials said had been hospitalized for several months, joined the council in 2017, and his current term was set to expire in 2021.

His open seat will be filled at the discretion of the council by appointment or a special election, officials said.

The last open seat was filled by appointment. The next council meeting is Nov. 12.

A native of Cleveland, Harhay was a high school electronics and math instructor before he founded an electric vehicle company, according to his city biography.

He later moved to Boulder City, where he owned several businesses before he and his sons Mitchell and Marshall launched Access Nevada, an independent internet provider. After selling that business, they founded Aspireworks Inc., a supplier of custom internet services.

Harhay retired but came back to take a position as senior electronics engineer at Boulder City's Rocky Research. His work there resulted in patents for electronic control systems and the development of a number of innovative products for the military and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry, his biography stated.

Harhay is survived by his wife, Marcia; three sons, Matthew, Marshall and Mitchell; and four grandchildren. Funeral services have not yet been announced.