Live blog: Keys for UNLV football vs. San Diego State

In terms of importance, UNLV’s game against San Diego State couldn’t loom much larger. With a win, the Rebels (2-5) will position themselves for a realistic late-season bowl push and rejuvenate the program’s enthusiasm heading into the stretch run; with a loss, you can pretty much write off the rest of the year and start planning for 2020.

So which will it be? Let’s take a look at some keys for UNLV:

Be aggressive

San Diego State is going to play a very conservative game. They run the ball a ton (60.6 percent of snaps) despite not being very effective at it (3.5 yards per carry), and that approach will artificially keep UNLV in the game

The Rebels, then, should feel free to take some chances. Last week, Tony Sanchez chose to punt from Fresno State’s 40-yard line with less than 40 seconds left in the first half; it didn’t end up mattering because UNLV got obliterated in the second half, but today’s game could be close. San Diego State’s offense isn’t going to make you pay immediately for missing on a fourth down, so Sanchez should take every opportunity to put points on the board.

Stop deep shots

The Aztecs are a heavy run team, but when they do throw it they like to let quarterback Ryan Agnew test opposing defenses with deep shots. Sanchez believes SDSU will throw some deep balls early in the game, trying to catch UNLV napping. If the Rebels can knock down those passes—a key “if,” as that’s been a weak spot of the defense for years—it will go a long way toward keeping the game close.

Make San Diego State grind for every yard on the ground and don’t give up huge chunk plays on passes down the field.

Get multiple sacks

Coach Rocky Long is very cognizant of how important it is to keep his modest offense ahead of the chains, so when SDSU passes, it’s likely because they’re being forced to put the ball in the air. Any time their QB is dropped in the backfield, it disrupts the offensive script and makes punting almost inevitable.

Can UNLV’s defense take advantage of that? San Diego State allows sacks on 6.78 percent of pass plays, which ranks No. 81 in the country. The Rebels aren’t a great pressure team, but if they can find a way to get to the quarterback two or three times today, those drive-killing plays might keep them close enough to steal a crucial win.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting line: San Diego State minus-12.5; over/under: 44.5

UNLV (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West)

Coach: Tony Sanchez

Leading passer: Kenyon Oblad (51.3 percent, 996 yards, 8 touchdowns, 2 interceptions)

Leading rusher: Charles Williams (680 yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns)

Leading receiver: Randal Grimes (26 receptions, 353 yards, 4 touchdowns)

Leading defender: Javin White (39 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions)

San Diego State (6-1, 3-1 Mountain West)

Coach: Rocky Long

Leading passer: Ryan Agnew (64.1 percent, 1,232 yards, 9 touchdowns, 2 interceptions)

Leading rusher: Juwan Washington (343 yards, 3.3 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns)

Leading receiver: Kobe Smith (34 receptions, 436 yards, 4 touchdowns)

Leading defender: Luqman Barcoo (29 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions)

