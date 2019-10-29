Police searching for suspect after woman stabbed

Metro Police say they are searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a woman this morning in the central valley.

The incident was reported about 10:20 a.m. today in the 1000 block of East Twain Avenue, police said. A woman suffering a stab wound was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Information about her condition was not released.

Officers were in the area trying to locate the suspect, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.