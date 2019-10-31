Prison officer killed in crash identified

A state corrections officer killed in a traffic crash while on his way to work was identified today as Nathanial Poulopoulos, 28, a military veteran with deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He had been with the Department of Corrections for 16 months.

Poulopoulos was northbound on U.S. 95 near Kyle Canyon Road on Tuesday when he crashed into a Nevada Department of Transportation vehicle that was trailing a utility vehicle clearing dirt and debris along the highway, officials said.

Poulopoulos, who died at the scene, was on his way to the Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp, which supplies inmates to the Nevada Division of Forestry for work projects such as roadside cleanup, landscaping and fighting wildfires.

Poulopoulos is survived by a fiancee and two daughters.