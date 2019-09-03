Coroner IDs body found in vehicle as missing Las Vegas woman

A body found in a vehicle last week has been identified as that of 53-year-old Sharon Harrell of Las Vegas, who had previously been reported missing, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

A cause of death had not yet been determined, the Coroner’s Office said.

The vehicle, which was registered to Harrell, was discovered about 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Twain Avenue, according to Metro Police. The body inside could not be positively identified at the scene, police said.

Harrell was last seen Aug. 23 near Durango Drive and Oakey Boulevard, police said.