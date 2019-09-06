Canyon Springs will be better in long run from game in Atlanta area

The result wasn’t what the Canyon Springs High football team envisioned in their trip from North Las Vegas to Atlanta. After all, the 45-8 loss to Marist of Georgia today surely doesn’t speak to the quality of program the Pioneers are building.

However, the experience of the four-day journey was exactly what coach Gus McNair expected. Players bonded during the travels to a part of the country most had never seen.

And, most important, they played a quality opponent. Marist and its triple-option attack was simply too much.

“It was a physical game,” McNair said. “They are 70 (players) deep. We are 45. They wore us out.”

Martin Blake accounted for 75 all-purpose yards, including a short touchdown reception from Nyic’quavayion Willis for the lone Canyon Springs points.

“This trip will work out on the back end for us,” McNair said.

