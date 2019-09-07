Previewing UNLV football vs. Arkansas State with reader questions

As much as it may sound like hyperbole for a Week 2 matchup, UNLV's home tilt against Arkansas State today is shaping up to be a must-win for the Rebels. With the schedule about to enter a two-month stretch of difficult games against powerful opponents, starting out 2-0 is vital for UNLV's bowl hopes.

Can the Rebels get the job done? Let's preview the game with some reader questions:

Will our secondary be able to slow down Arkansas State’s passing game?

This might be the most important matchup of the game. UNLV is confident that its defense is as deep as it’s ever been under Tony Sanchez, but that only goes for the defensive line and the linebackers. The secondary is thin, by Sanchez’s own admission.

That could be a problem against a team like Arkansas State, which dropped back and passed 50 times last week. The Red Wolves are very comfortable spreading the field and throwing the ball, and they are probably salivating at the thought of getting UNLV’s third and fourth cornerbacks on the field against ASU’s multi-receiver packages.

I don’t think UNLV’s secondary is quick or athletic enough to hold up for long stretches against a varied, pass-first attack like Arkansas State’s. So that puts the onus on the front seven to create pressure in the backfield and limit quarterback Logan Bonner’s time in the pocket. Bonner completed 32-of-50 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns last week in his first career start; if he produces a line like that against UNLV, it will be very difficult for the Rebels to win the game.

Are special teams a part of college football?? Is that part of the game that is coached??? Grimala you have exposed yourself once again! UNLV should create opportunities on special teams just like offense and defense. It is the first play of the game and sometimes the last…

This question is referring to my story from this week which posited that the Rebels should consider major changes to its return units before it ends up costing them dearly.

Special teams ARE a part of football, and it IS part of the game that is coached. But the only “opportunities” UNLV are creating on kick/punt returns are opportunities for the kicking team to recover fumbles. There are no return yards to speak of, no field-flipping runbacks or momentum-shifting touchdowns. UNLV’s production in the return game is nonexistent, while their fumble rate is through the roof. If they can’t find a way to protect against turnovers, it’s worth asking how much longer the Rebels should attempt returns at all.

Over/Under on Armani Rogers passing yards Saturday night: 224.5

Under. Way under. I can’t imagine any game in which I would wager on Rogers to throw for more than 200 yards. He’s got a big arm, but the Rebels aren’t built to win that way. They are at their best when they control the action via the running game—a strategy that includes heavy doses of Rogers carrying the ball—while minimizing their intermediate and downfield throws.

Sanchez mentioned in his Monday press conference that he anticipated Rogers having to throw the ball deep more against Arkansas State this week, but I’m guessing that was a smokescreen intended for the ears of the Arky State coaches. There’s no way Sanchez is going into a must-win game like this with a plan of letting the result ride on Rogers’ passing touch.