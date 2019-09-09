Rookie trinity: Raiders’ future success could hinge on three first-rounders

Associated Press

From a roster standpoint, the Las Vegas Raiders' most important development came in April in Nashville, where the team had a historic amount of capital in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Raiders were the 12th team in NFL history with three first-round draft picks, accumulated through trades of stars Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper, and the pressure was on to ace the selections by landing impact players.

Clelin Ferrell (Defensive end, Clemson)

During the Raiders’ downturn starting in the early 2000s, they developed a reputation for becoming enamored of risky prospects’ potential and reaching too high in the NFL Draft to select them. If the naysayers are right, the new brain trust of general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden might have repeated the same sin with this year’s top selection. Neither scouts nor analytics pegged Ferrell as a high first-round pick before the Raiders chose him fourth overall.

The Raiders were desperate for a pass rusher above all else, however, and decided the two-time national champion was the best option. Ferrell racked up 21 sacks during his final two seasons at Clemson and was named a permanent team captain. His leadership qualities were major selling points for Mayock and Gruden, both of whom preached the importance of having a “character guy” to build around.

This story originally appeared in the Las Vegas Weekly.