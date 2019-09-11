Agency says youth in Las Vegas area suffered illness linked to vaping

A regional health authority is reporting the Las Vegas area's first confirmed case of severe respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette products in a person under age 18.

The Southern Nevada Health District says the youth was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms that met the case definition established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, the district says a pulmonary infection has not been identified.

Dr. Joe Iser, the district's chief health officer, says the case involving a young person who shouldn't have access to vaping products is "an unfortunate reminder" of how pervasive vaping items have become.

The district says it is not releasing any additional information about the youth, who has been released from the hospital and is recovering.