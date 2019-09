Fire breaks out at commercial building

Firefighters put out a blaze Monday night at a commercial building in the 4000 block of Eastern Avenue near Flamingo Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 10:05 p.m. and was out within about 30 minutes, officials said. Nobody was injured, and no damage report was available, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.