Sun on the Strip Podcast: The Rio, Circus Circus, Hard Rock Hotel, Bellagio, Gwen Stefani and more

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 | 2 a.m.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke reports on this week’s Strip casino and showbiz news:
- Caesars Entertainment is selling the Rio to a New York-based real estate and development firm.
- MGM Resorts could be selling Circus Circus to the owner of Treasure Island.
- The Hard Rock Hotel is opening a new memorabilia exhibition this week as part of the property’s farewell tour.
- Artists from Cirque du Soleil’s “O” will perform on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio this weekend.
- Gwen Stefani is wrapping up her residency at Planet Hollywood.
- Bally’s has renamed the Windows Showroom to become the Magic Attic.