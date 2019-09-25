Sun on the Strip Podcast: The Rio, Circus Circus, Hard Rock Hotel, Bellagio, Gwen Stefani and more

Steve Marcus On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke reports on this week’s Strip casino and showbiz news: Caesars Entertainment is selling the Rio to a New York-based real estate and development firm.

MGM Resorts could be selling Circus Circus to the owner of Treasure Island.

The Hard Rock Hotel is opening a new memorabilia exhibition this week as part of the property’s farewell tour.

Artists from Cirque du Soleil’s “O” will perform on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio this weekend.

Gwen Stefani is wrapping up her residency at Planet Hollywood.

Bally’s has renamed the Windows Showroom to become the Magic Attic.