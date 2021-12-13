NFL set to pick Las Vegas for 2024 Super Bowl

When Allegiant Stadium was built near the Strip, the general consensus was Las Vegas would be in line to host the Super Bowl.

That time appears to be in 2024, one year earlier than anticipated.

The league owners will vote on awarding Super Bowl 58 to Las Vegas during ownership meetings this week in Dallas. The Raiders could announce the game as early as Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Review Journal first reported the news.

An NFL spokesperson said they had no comment on the report.

Las Vegas was believed to be a favorite to host the game in 2025, as New Orleans was already locked in for 2024. But when the NFL increased its regular season from 17 weeks to 18 weeks, that pushed the Super Bowl back a week and conflicted with Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans.

Las Vegas, with its nearly $2 billion stadium, has become a landing spot for high-profile NFL events. It will host this year’s Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 and the NFL Draft in late April. The draft was originally pegged for Las Vegas in 2020 but was held remotely because of the pandemic.

The Super Bowl was the natural next step.

“You have the infrastructure, and I think you’re Super Bowl ready,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in early 2020 during an event at the Wynn. “You now have Allegiant Stadium that I think is going to be a world-class stadium, so you have everything here. Now it’s just a matter of working with leadership to understand how you want to execute all of that — how do you want to take the Super Bowl and make it bigger and better?”

Landing the Super Bowl — arguably the most notable event in all of sports — is big business for a city. The 2020 game in Miami had an economic impact of $571.9 million and created 4,597 full- and part-time jobs, Miami Today reported.

Eight other NFL stadiums have opened since 2006, and they’ve all hosted a Super Bowl within their first four years. That includes LA’s SoFi Stadium, which, like Allegiant Stadium, opened in 2020, and will host the 2022 game.

Las Vegas checks all of the boxes to be selected.

The guidelines include a minimum of 25,000 hotel rooms within an hour of the stadium and an 850,000-square-foot convention space solely for the NFL Experience, the league’s roving interactive theme park. Las Vegas boasts 149,000 hotel rooms and more than 11 million square feet of convention space, officials said in 2020.