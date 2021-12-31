Clark County reports most daily COVID cases

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the single highest number of daily COVID-19 cases, saying today there’s been an increase of 3,363 cases.

The seven-day moving average is 1,306 new cases as of Dec. 27, the health district said. No new deaths were reported.

Cases are spiking globally as the omicron variant becomes more prevalent and with holiday gatherings. And 300,000 are expected on the Las Vegas Strip tonight for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

“If individuals choose to gather with people outside of their households to celebrate the new year, I urge them to take the precautions to protect themselves and others,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the health district in a statement. “The best way to protect ourselves today is for everyone to be fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose of the vaccine if eligible, wear well-fitting masks when indoors and in crowded settings, wash your hands frequently, and most importantly stay home and away from others if they are sick.”

The United States has averaged 355,990 infections reported every day in the past week.