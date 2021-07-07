Police searching for 3 men after oil released from train tanker

Metro Police say they are looking for three people seen going underneath a train car before soybean oil was released from the tanker.

Officers responded about 7:30 a.m. on June 14 to Wigwam Avenue and Westwind Road to assist Clark County firefighters with traffic control because soybean oil was flowing across the roadway, police said.

Detectives discovered the oil was coming from a rail car that had been tampered with near the 8900 block of Kens Court, police said.

Surveillance video shows three men arriving near the rail car in an off-road vehicle, police said. The individuals are seen going underneath the tanker car prior to the contents being released, police said.

The men were in a four-door Razor with black doors, blue fenders and a white roof, police said.

Damage was estimated at $80,000, police said.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Metro at 702-828-4809 or by email at mailto:[email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.