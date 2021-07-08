Fire does $150,000 damage to Las Vegas apartment building

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

Fire did about $150,000 in damage to a northwest Las Vegas apartment building Wednesday night, but nobody was injured, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. at an apartment in the 6600 block of West Washington Avenue. Before firefighters arrived, several people reportedly used fire extinguishers to try to put out the blaze, officials said.

The fire started outside the two-story, wood-framed building and ran up a wall into the attic, officials said. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control, officials said.

The fire damaged four apartments in the 16-unit building, officials said.

The cause of the fire could not be determined, officials said. About 65 firefighters and 21 trucks responded to the two-alarm blaze.

Utilities to the building had to be disconnected, and up to nearly 30 tenants had to be evacuated, officials said. The American Red Cross was providing assistance.