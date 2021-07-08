Metro announces death of 2nd officer from COVID-19 complications

The death of an officer on June 24 from complications of COVID-19 will be considered to have occurred in the line of duty, Metro Police said.

Metro today announced the death of Jason Swanger, 41, a seven-year veteran of the force and a field training officer.

Swanger, who was assigned to the Enterprise Area Command, was a devoted father and husband who dedicated himself to making a difference in people’s lives, Metro said in announcing the death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Swanger’s family right now,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. “We ask everyone to keep his family in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Metro did not indicate how Swanger might have contracted the virus.

Swanger began his career at the Enterprise Area Command and also worked in South Central Area Command.

He is the second officer Metro announced died from COVID-19 complications.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, 53, who had a nearly 30-year career with Metro, died July 29 at a hospital in Las Vegas. His death was also classified as in the line of duty.