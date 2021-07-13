Police investigating fatal shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

An argument this morning escalated into a shooting that left a man dead in a central Las Vegas apartment complex, according to Metro Police.

Multiple people called 911 to report gunshots about 10:40 a.m. at 1750 E. Karen Ave., west of Maryland Parkway, Lt. Dave Valenta said.

Officers canvassing the area spotted a gravely wounded 33-year-old man who was shot multiple times and died at the scene, Valenta said.

No arrests had been made this afternoon, and police did not release a possible suspect description or outline a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.