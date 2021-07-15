Police make arrest in shooting at northwest valley restaurant

Metro Police say they have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man Monday night at a restaurant in the northwest valley.

James Hull, 24, was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of open murder, police said.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about 10:30 p.m. Monday reporting a shooting at the restaurant in the 5900 block of Centennial Center Boulevard, police said.

Officers found evidence of a shooting, and minutes later a man was dropped off at MountainView Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The victim arrived at the restaurant for a party and was shot after an argument broke out, police said. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Metro did not say how they linked Hull to the shooting or where he was arrested.