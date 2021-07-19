Metro Police vehicle involved in crash near Harmon, Pecos

Monday, July 19, 2021 | 8 p.m.
A Metro Police officer was involved in a traffic collision Monday at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Pecos Road.
The officer, the lone occupant of the patrol vehicle, was taken to University Medical Center "as a precaution," authorities said.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Sunrise Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Harmon was closed in both directions amid the investigation.
The circumstances of the crash were not disclosed.
Metro hasn’t released the officer’s name.