No UNLV players chosen for preseason All-MWC team

Jose Carlos Fajardo / Bay Area News Group via AP

One day after UNLV football was picked to finish last in the Mountain West preseason poll, the scarlet and gray were shut out of the MWC All-Conference team.

The league released its All-MWC teams on Thursday, with 11 players on offense and 11 on defense (plus four special teams selections), and no UNLV players were deemed worthy of inclusion.

UNLV running back Charles Williams made the preseason All-MWC team last year, but after a season in which he posted 495 yards and four touchdowns in six games, he was beaten out by Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers and Wyoming’s Xazavian Valladay.

The two UNLV players with the best cases were wide receiver Kyle Williams and linebacker Jacoby Windmon. Williams won Freshman of the Year honors in 2020 by catching 35 passes for 426 yards and two touchdowns, while Windmon enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign in which he logged 39 tackles, 5.0 and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Windmon said he tries to ignore outside prognostications but admitted he felt slighted by his exclusion.

“I don’t really try to pay too much attention to that because I focus on us,” Windmon said. “I focus on how we can get better as a team and all that other stuff will come afterward. It kind of put a chip on my shoulder and gave me another reason to go harder.”

