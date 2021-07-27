Farewell to Fleury: Fans ‘grateful for the impact’ goalie made with Golden Knights

John Locher / AP

Marc-Andre Fleury is one of the most beloved — if not the most beloved — sports figures in Las Vegas history.

He’s everything you could want to represent your franchise: Personable, charitable, kind and a once-in-a-generation talent.

He quickly became the face of the Vegas Golden Knights when the expansion franchise launched in 2017, leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final in its maiden season. And since then, the goalie has been responsible for many memorable nights at T-Mobile Arena.

Fleury was traded today to Chicago in a move that brought a flood of commentary by fans on social media.

The trade, in which Vegas received obscure minor leaguer Mikael Hakkarainen, is an attempt by Vegas to free salary cap space, where Fleury’s $7 million salary limited their flexibility to upgrade the roster in free agency.

Some fans understood the reasoning for the trade, even though the general consensus is the team could have gotten more back for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner. But what many can’t figure out is the manner in which Fleury learned of the trade — on social media.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon said he was in communication with Fleury on a number of trade possibilities, but in the final moments of negotiations didn’t keep him abreast. By no means, McCrimmon stressed, did the organization want to disrespect the popular netminder.

“He was the most popular player I’ve ever seen in sports; he was the face of the franchise,” McCrimmon said. “He’s had a tremendous impact on our organization. He’s had a tremendous impact on our city. So, I know for a lot of people this is a day that definitely is filled with sadness, and certainly I share all those same emotions that you do.”

