MGM, Station returning to 100% occupancy at Las Vegas casinos

MGM Resorts International says casino occupancy at its nine Las Vegas Strip resorts is returning to 100% occupancy with no social distancing, while Station Casinos also announced today a return to full capacity at its valley resorts.

The restrictions have been in place since casinos started reopening June 4 after a closure of more than two months to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board approved the increase from 80% occupancy for MGM based on the company's efforts to vaccinate its workforce against COVID-19, MGM said in a news release. MGM opened an on-site vaccination clinic and launched vaccination education and incentive campaigns.

“This is yet another milestone in Las Vegas’ incredible recovery and a testament to the importance of vaccination in the effort to fully reopen our community,” MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle said in a statement.

The lifting of the occupancy restrictions applies only to gaming floors, and the 80% cap and 3-feet social distancing policies will continue in other areas, including restaurants and pools, officials said. A mask requirement and other health and safety protocols will also remain in place, officials said.

On the Strip, MGM operates the Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Mirage, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

Station Casinos also got approval to increase casino occupancy to 100% at its valley properties, including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station, effective immediately, company officials said.

Station opened vaccination clinics at its properties, and an “overwhelming majority” of employees have been inoculated, officials said. It will continue its vaccination efforts into the summer, along with education and incentive programs, officials said.

Gaming regulators have also approved 100% casino occupancy for the Wynn Las Vegas, Encore, Strat and Cosmopolitan.