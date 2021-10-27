Las Vegas man, 45, killed in head-on crash

A 45-year-old Las Vegas man died Tuesday after the car he was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a pickup truck, according to Metro Police.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday south of Rancho Drive and Gowan Road, police said.

The car was headed north on Rancho when it crossed the center median at Michael Way, traveling north in the southbound lanes, and collided with the pickup truck, police said.

Both vehicles sustained major damage, and the driver of the car was declared dead at the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.