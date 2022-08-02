Here’s how to help escape heat’s dangers

High temperatures Pavement burn concerns intensify as temperatures hover at, above triple digits

Heat kills upwards of 700 people a year in the United States, despite those deaths being largely preventable, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s important to stay cool and hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses, according to the CDC.

Those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses include people 65 and older, children younger than 2 and people with chronic diseases or mental illness, according to the CDC.

Pets kept outdoors or left in cars may also suffer from sometimes fatal heat-related illness.

Recently, Metro Police arrested a California man on the Las Vegas Strip for allegedly leaving a 3-month-old puppy unattended in a car for nearly two hours while he gambled at a casino.

Heat-related illnesses can affect people differently, the CDC says. Factors such as weight, circulation, and drug use and alcohol use can affect how people tolerate the heat.

Here are some tips from the CDC to stay safe:

• Stay where there is air conditioning: Air conditioning is the No. 1 way to avoid heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, take cool showers or baths, spend time in public facilities that are air-conditioned or in an air-conditioned vehicle.

Don’t rely on fans to stay cool during and avoid using appliances like stoves and ovens that can make the home warmer.

• Hydration: Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until thirsty to drink. It’s important to replenish fluids and electrolytes — especially if spending a prolonged period of time outside or participating in strenuous physical activities.

• Strenuous activities and sports: Limit outdoor activities, especially during midday when the sun is hottest. Wear loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Schedule outdoor activities earlier or later in the day when it’s cooler, and watch out for signs of heat-related illness, such as cramping.

Looking to stay cool around the valley? Check out these options:

• Cooling centers: Clark County has several emergency cooling centers for anyone seeking relief from the heat. A full list can be found on the county’s website. Cooling centers may also provide water and accommodate pets.

• Movie theaters and malls: Stay cool by catching the latest blockbuster or seeking a bit of retail therapy. Movie ticket prices typically range from $10 to $15, though concessions can make the trip a bit more pricey.

• Mount Charleston: About an hour outside Las Vegas, Mount Charleston is generally about 20 degrees cooler than most of the valley. The National Park Service maintains more than 60 miles of trails throughout the area.

• Public pools: The county and valley municipalities maintain a number of public swimming pools. Find a nearby pool through the Clark County website, or the parks and recreation departments for the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas or Henderson.