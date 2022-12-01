UNLV volleyball set to make NCAA Tourney run

UNLV Athletics

The UNLV volleyball team will begin what it hopes is a lengthy postseason run on Thursday when the Scarlet and Gray face Washington State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego (5 p.m., ESPN+).

UNLV finished the regular season with a sparkling 26-4 overall record under fifth-year coach Dawn Sullivan. They closed the campaign by winning 17 straight Mountain West matches before falling to Utah State in the semifinals of the conference tourney.

Washington State is 22-9 and seeded No. 7 in the bracket. If UNLV were to pull the upset on Thursday, they would advance to take on the winner of No. 2 San Diego and Northern Colorado in the second round.

UNLV is led by junior outside hitter Isabel Martin, who has notched a team-high 425 kills on the season, and senior setter Jhenna Gabriel, who has recorded 1,113 assists.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.