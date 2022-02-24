Pilot killed in plane crash near Boulder City, officials say

The pilot of a small plane was killed in a crash today near Boulder City, officials said.

Police and firefighters were on the scene near U.S. 95, city officials said. It is believed only one person was on board the plane and did not survive, officials said.

The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The crash occurred in the desert south of the Boulder City Municipal Airport. The Distar Air SunDancer motorglider went down about 1:40 p.m., officials said.

The SunDancer is a two-seat, single-engine, mid-wing plane with side-by-side seating, according to Distar Air USA, the North American importer and distributor of the aircraft built in the Czech Republic.

City officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash, which occurred in an area with extremely limited access, was not impacting traffic on the highway, officials said.

On Saturday, a Boulder City man was killed while piloting a single-engine plane that crashed near the Triangle Airport in Kingman, Ariz., authorities said.

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the pilot, 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan, was the only person aboard the Van’s RV-7A kit-built plane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.