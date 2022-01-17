Raiders fire general manager Mike Mayock after playoff loss

The Raiders will have a new general manager going into next season.

Mike Mayock was released from the role Monday afternoon, according to a short statement from the team.

“We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future,” the statement read.

Mayock spent three seasons with the organization, as he was brought in to work with former coach Jon Gruden, who resigned midseason upon the release of offensive e-mails. Gruden held final say on personnel decisions over Mayock, but the power structure flipped with the latter wielding more influence when interim coach Rich Bisaccia took over.

No announcement has been made on whether the Raiders will promote Bisaccia to their full-time head coach, but Mayock’s exit makes it less likely on the surface. A new general manager may want his own coach in place.

Before Mayock’s firing was announced, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders were interviewing both Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler for their general manger position and linebacker coach Jerod Mayo to become coach. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported the Raiders will interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for the general manager role.

Former Browns and Chiefs general manager John Dorsey was also linked as a potential target last week.

It appeared there would be a chance both Mayock and Bisaccia returned after the Raiders reached the playoffs for the first time in five years, but a 26-19 loss to the Bengals in the opening round on Saturday was apparently not enough to convince team owner Mark Davis to keep the former.

