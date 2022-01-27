2020 sore losers look to run the 2024 vote

An "Election Integrity Workshop" in Reno is evidence of continuing pockets of anger at former President Donald Trump's loss to President Joe Biden, a misguided belief that the election was somehow stolen through a broken system and the desire to get that system fixed by changing secretaries of state who act as election referees, according to a CNN report.

Headlining the women's group event was Jim Marchant, a Republican candidate to be Nevada's new secretary of state.

