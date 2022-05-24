Police: Motorist who fled after attempted traffic stop in custody

A motorist who fled from an officer and barricaded themselves in a mobile home has been taken into custody without incident, according to Metro Police.

The incident started about 6:20 a.m. when a patrol officer attempted to pull over a vehicle, police said. Metro did not say why the officer tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver fled from the vehicle on foot and entered the home in the 3900 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and received information the person was armed with a gun, police said. It was not clear whose home it was or if anyone else was inside.

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded, and the person was taken into custody about 8:40 a.m. without further incident, police said.

No additional details were released.