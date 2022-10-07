Las Vegas Sun

October 10, 2022

Currently: 94° — Complete forecast

Moapa Valley downs Western, stays unbeaten

2022 Las Vegas Sun High School Football Media Day

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Moapa Valley High School football team are pictured during the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day at the Red Rock Resort on July 26, 2022. They include, from left, Grant Henrie, Landon Wrzesinski and Ethan Stankosky.

By (contact)

Landon Wrzesinski carried the ball six times for 118 yards and two touchdowns tonight for the Moapa Valley football team in a 43-8 win against visiting Western.

Wrzesinski also had a 57-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Cyrus Katich, while Degan Jones had a touchdown reception on a 22-yard connection with Shandon Matheson.

“I thought we came out clicking on all cylinders,” coach Brent Lewis said. “We looked fast and sharp. That was great to see.”

Defensively, Ethan Stankosky returned a fumble 20 yards for a score to help the Pirates (8-0) remain undefeated.