Moapa Valley downs Western, stays unbeaten

Landon Wrzesinski carried the ball six times for 118 yards and two touchdowns tonight for the Moapa Valley football team in a 43-8 win against visiting Western.

Wrzesinski also had a 57-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass from Cyrus Katich, while Degan Jones had a touchdown reception on a 22-yard connection with Shandon Matheson.

“I thought we came out clicking on all cylinders,” coach Brent Lewis said. “We looked fast and sharp. That was great to see.”

Defensively, Ethan Stankosky returned a fumble 20 yards for a score to help the Pirates (8-0) remain undefeated.