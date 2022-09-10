Waller signs three-year extension a day before Raiders’ first game

Darren Waller won’t go into the regular season without the new contract he sought all offseason. The Raiders and the star tight end agreed to a new deal with a day to spare, arriving at a three-year pact for $51 million Saturday morning.

The team officially announced the extension, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the terms.

“Darren Waller is an exemplary teammate in every way, and we’re excited to see him continue to grow as a leader on this team,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said in a statement. “Darren brings a tremendous commitment and work ethic to the building every day and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he will be a part of the Raiders’ family for years to come.”

The agreement ends a training camp filled with drama for Waller, at least from the outside. The 29-year-old missed all but a handful of training camp practices with many speculating that he was “holding in” for a new contract.

Waller never categorically denied such reports, but said he was dealing with a lingering injury, one Schefter reported to be a hamstring. He returned to practice last week and was not listed on the injury report going into tomorrow’s season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Waller also switched agents from LeBron James’ Klutch Sports Group to Drew Rosenhaus’ Rosenhaus Sports a week less than two weeks ago, a move that appears to have helped finish off the extension.

Waller said earlier this week that he would play regardless of whether the two sides reached an agreement. He said there was nothing he “could be more excited for” than breaking in the new Raiders' offense that's expected to highlight himself, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow as one of the best receiving trios in the NFL.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been around as many like star players who are just really unselfish and about the team environment,” Waller said.

