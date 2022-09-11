Big additions turn up intensity as Raiders face Chargers in LA

WEEK 1 • Who: Raiders (0-0) at Chargers (0-0) • 1:25 p.m., SoFi Stadium • TV: KLAS Channel 8, CBS • Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, KOMP 92.3 • Betting line: Chargers -3.5, over/under 52

The AFC West rivals Las Vegas Raiders and LA Chargers reprise the instant-classic game they staged at the conclusion of last season to welcome this season. No one is expecting a straight sequel of the 35-32 overtime victory that lifted the Raiders to the playoffs and sent the Chargers home for the offseason, though. Too much has changed, especially in Las Vegas. The Raiders are breaking in new schemes on both sides of the ball under new coach Josh McDaniels. The Chargers’ systems should be more solidified in coach Brandon Staley’s second year, but he’s revamped the team’s defensive personnel to fit better with his principles. Five newcomers are listed as starters on the Chargers’ initial defensive depth chart, including former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack and All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, who’s doubtful to play in Week 1. That’s quite the one-two punch of star offseason acquisitions, but the Raiders boast an arguably even better version in wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Chandler Jones.

Favorable matchup: Raiders’ receivers vs. Chargers’ secondary

The Chargers’ defensive back group is quite strong, especially if Jackson is anywhere near full strength coming off an ankle injury that kept him sidelined over the second half of training camp. But the question is if that matters at all against a Raiders receiving corps that ranks among the best in the league. Fans have dreamt about seeing the trio of Adams, tight end Darren Waller and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow all on the field at the same time for quarterback Derek Carr, and they’ll get their first glance today. None of them played a single snap in the preseason, and Waller didn’t practice much in training camp with a lingering hamstring issue, but they are all expected to get a full workload against the Chargers. The potential is so vast with so much proven talent and complementary skillsets that it’s fair to wonder if anyone will be capable of stopping them — even a Chargers secondary with a star trio of its own in Jackson, safety Derwin James and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

THEY SAID IT “You don’t go into opening day and it’s just vanilla ice cream. Usually there’s maybe some chocolate and some sprinkles somewhere … you’re not exactly sure.” - Coach Josh McDaniels, with a smirk on the unique in-game adjustments required in Week 1 ••• “The dawg mentality? You’ve got to understand there’s a 20-year age difference, so I don’t know. I think the dawg mentality might have something to do with going out there to compete.” -Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, laughing when trying to answer for his players’ description of the attitude his system commands ••• “Mountain Dew blew my mind, and the fact that you could get 24 burgers at the same time at Krystal. We don’t have that over there.” -German-born Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson on what stood out the most about American culture when he moved here to go to college at the University of Tennessee ••• “I’m the biggest Aces fan in Vegas right now. I’ll be tuned in when they’re on the road looking over the playbook or whatever. … I’ll be standing up in the living room shooting the (imaginary) gun, shooting my windows out.” -Tight end Darren Waller on balancing Week 1 preparations with following his beloved Las Vegas Aces’ run to the WNBA Finals, including maintaining his season-long courtside celebration in private

Problematic matchup: Chargers’ pass rush vs. Raiders’ offensive line

Carr took a beating in a pair of matchups against the Chargers a year ago, getting sacked a combined seven times as part of 13 total quarterback hits. Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa made it no secret that throwing waves of exotic rush packages was part of the team’s game plan after a 28-14 win last October, saying Carr “really gets shook” under pressure. Expect a similar approach this year, especially with Las Vegas trotting out a nearly identical offensive line to the one that faced Los Angeles in that game. Only one starter will be different, right guard Lester Cotton, as current right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor played that position in the first game against the Chargers last year. Alex Leatherwood was the starting right tackle in the game, but he was cut at the conclusion of training camp, and Eluemunor has slid over to start in his spot. The offensive line is the Raiders’ biggest weakness on paper, and it will be tested immediately.

Gamebreaker: Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

The fourth-year cornerback out of Temple was a distant third most-celebrated acquisition of the offseason after Adams and Jones, but he will play as big a role as those two Pro Bowlers against the Chargers. Los Angeles has a pass-heavy offense with third-year quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns in keeping his team alive through regulation in last year’s season finale at Allegiant Stadium. New Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has traditionally designated a No. 1 defensive back who takes the key passing matchup on every play instead of keeping his cornerbacks on a certain side on the field. Second-year riser Nate Hobbs could eventually earn the role, but for the start of the season, it looks like it will be Ya-Sin, whom the Raiders got in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Ya-Sin is highly physical, and therefore a good matchup on paper with 6-foot-4 Chargers receiver Mike Williams, but more of a question mark against the shiftier Keenan Allen.

Big Number: 0

Las Vegas committed zero turnovers through the preseason, becoming the first NFL team since 2011 (Pittsburgh) to do so. And there just might be something more to it than sheer coincidence. Turnover numbers are typically highly volatile from year to year, but the New England Patriots are one team that has consistently bucked the trend for the past 20 years. McDaniels has spent all but three seasons of his 23-year NFL coaching career with the Patriots and is bringing many of the franchise’s principles to the Raiders. New England is also renowned for ranking near the bottom of the league in penalties, and sure enough, Las Vegas drew a sparse 13 flags over four games in the preseason. The Raiders have long been among the most penalized and careless teams in the NFL, and if McDaniels has tricks to turn around that reputation, he’ll have a shortcut to sustained success.

Best Bet (0-0): Hunter Renfrow over 5.5 receptions at +120 (i.e. risking $100 to win $120)

Including the playoff loss to the Bengals, Renfrow averaged just more than six catches per game last year. There’s a widespread belief that his opportunities will drop with the team signing Adams, but that’s not necessarily the case. With McDaniels as their longtime offensive coordinator, the Patriots targeted the slot receiver far more often than the Raiders’ past regime. Additionally, if the Chargers are plotting at taking away anyone, it would most likely be Adams. There’s a good chance the former Green Bay Packer draws double teams on the outside or deep to further open the middle of the field where Renfrow reigns. The 5.5 line might be fair at a pick’em price, but the over shouldn’t be offered a high plus-money payout.