Player wins $534,000 at Ultimate Texas Hold’em on Las Vegas Strip

A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a $534,000 jackpot over the weekend while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

The player was dealt a heart royal flush Saturday at the Venetian, triggering the progressive jackpot, the resort said.

The player, who did not want to be identified, made a $5 side bet to quality for the Millionaire Progressive top prize, the resort said.