Slot player hits $1 million jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

A gambler hit a $1 million slot machine jackpot this week at a Las Vegas Strip casino.

The big win happened Monday in the high-limit lounge at the Palazzo, part of the Venetian resort. The player, who wanted to remain anonymous, was playing a Dragon Link machine when they hit the $1,037,828 jackpot on a $25 bet, the resort said.

It was the third $1 million-plus jackpot to hit in the Palazzo high-limit lounge since it opened in October, the resort said.