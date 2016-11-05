Jessie Vargas has long dreamed of marquee matchup against Pacquiao

Las Vegan Jessie Vargas, the World Boxing Organization welterweight champion, goes by the nickname “La Nueva Generacion,” which is Spanish for “The New Generation.”

Tonight at the Thomas & Mack Center he will try to live up to the moniker.

Vargas will attempt to defend his title against one of the greatest boxers to ever step into the ring — Manny Pacquiao.

“I’ve dreamed of this since I was 8 years old, so I’ve always wanted it and prepared for it,” Vargas said. “He’s a fighter that I admired for his talent. I thought to myself hopefully I will face him and be the one to defeat him, and the time has come. It’s here and now and I have to take advantage of it.”

Vargas, 27, represents the next wave of young boxers who must find a way to knock off one of the old guard (Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather being the two biggest) in order to garner the same attention that the older boxers get.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum said it himself: The reason tonight’s pay-per-view is titled “Pacquiao vs. Vargas” even though Vargas is the champ, is because Pacquiao’s name is so much bigger.

Pacquiao (58-6-2), who has won titles in eight divisions, is familiar with the position Vargas is in.

“I’ve felt what he’s feeling right now because I’ve been there when I was 27, 28 years old and how hungry I was,” Pacquiao said. “That’s what I’m thinking when I prepare for this fight.”

Vargas (27-1, 10 KOs) will need his best performance to date if he wants to knock off the legend.

“(Pacquiao) knows that it might be time that the young lion wants it just a bit more,” Vargas said. “He knows that I’m very hungry and I’ve worked very hard to be victorious in this fight.”

Vargas will be the much longer man in the ring, holding a 4-inch height advantage and 5-inch reach advantage.

“He has faced many fighters but every fighter is unique, and I’m bringing something completely new,” Vargas said.

Vargas was born in Los Angeles but moved to Las Vegas at a young age and graduated from Palo Verde High School. In a city that attracts the biggest fights in the world, it’s actually rare to have a local competing in one of them.

“I feel honored and proud to represent (Las Vegas) and I’m trying my best to represent it the right way and make my city proud,” Vargas said. “I look forward to a great night of boxing, but also a night that I will make all of Las Vegas proud, having a Las Vegas world champion defeat Manny Pacquiao.”

It’s a great story in theory, but stepping into the ring and out boxing Pacquiao is something many have tried, and few have accomplished.

“The moment will not be too big for him,” said Vargas’ trainer Dewey Cooper. “This is a childhood fantasy that is becoming an adulthood reality and this moment isn’t too big for us. We are prepared for it. We are ready for it, and we will defend our world title.”