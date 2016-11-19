Rematch expected after Andre Ward takes controversial decision against Kovalev Ward, who was knocked down in the second round, won 114-113 on all three scorecards

For months Sergey Kovalev and Andre Ward’s light heavyweight title bout was billed as the fight to decide the pound-for-pound king of boxing.

After 12 action-packed rounds inside the T-Mobile Arena tonight, you can argue nothing was decided.

At the end of the fight, Ward stood in the ring with blood streaming from his nose and dripping off his chin. Kovalev, across the ring, had a bewildered look on his face as all three of his championship belts were stripped from his shoulder.

Ward was the winner of the controversial decision, but according to Kovalev’s Promoter Kathy Duva there is an immediate rematch clause and they will be exercising it.

“It’s the wrong decision,” Kovalev said. “I don’t want to say my opinion. The witnesses are here – they saw it. It’s my job. It was a fight of my life I am disappointed in the judges’ decision.”

Ward (31-0, 15 KOs) felt the judges got it right, winning seven of the final eight rounds on the scorecards to win a unanimous decision, 114-113 on each scorecard.

“I thought I won and from what I heard it was fair scoring,” Ward said. “It’s not always going to be a Picasso-type performance but you have to find a way to win. If all three judges thought that I won the fight I don’t know if all three can be wrong.”

Ward tasted Kovalev’s power early. The Russian battered the two-time Olympic gold medalist with stiff shots early, and dropped Ward to the canvas in the second round with a massive straight right.

“It was a flash knockdown and I wasn’t hurt by it,” Ward said. “As a matter of fact I wasn’t hurt by anything he threw. I think after that he knew that I wasn’t going anywhere and I was stepping on the gas.”

Ward then rallied to out-box Kovalev (30-1-1, 26 KOs) down the stretch by using precise clinch work and an amazing display of inside fighting.

“It was about those in-the-trenches moments,” Ward said. “Sergey has no inside game so I focused on my mid-range and inside game and that made all of the difference.”

With the victory, Ward becomes the World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and The Ring light heavyweight champion.

“It’s a lot of hardware,” Ward said. “This is what we set out to do. I’m a five-time world champion in two different weight classes. Man, it’s amazing.”

The grappling that Ward dominated en route to the win understandably wasn’t seen in the same light by Kovalev’s team.

“The wrestling was outrageous,” Duva said. “The referee did absolutely nothing about it. I’m really upset. I’m very disappointed in the job the referee did.”

The two battled in front of a packed house of 13,310 – most of which were cheering for the American.

“When the crowd favorite lands punches the crowd is oohing and awing in a way that they don’t when Sergey landed, and I can see how that affects the judges,” Duva said.

As everyone in the boxing world argues the decision, the one thing that is inarguable was how entertaining the fight was.

“That’s what you guys asked for so that’s what you got,” Ward said. “I’m glad the fans enjoyed it and maybe that will put some of the critique to bed.”

When asked if there will be an immediate rematch, Ward and his team weren’t nearly as decisive as Kovalev.

“I think that’s a question for (my manager) James Prince and my lawyer that negotiated this contract,” Ward said. “I think the second fight would be worse for him. We are going to entertain all offers and see what is the best way for us to go.”

Nevertheless Kovalev’s team insists that there will be another bout between the two, and soon.

“We do have the right to an immediate rematch and we are calling for it,” Duva said. “We are going to get back into the ring as soon as possible and right this wrong.”

With a blockbuster rematch looming, tonight was a loss for Kovalev but a win for boxing.

On the undercard :

Curtis Stephens edged out James De La Rosa in a bruising 10-round fight to win a unanimous decision (98-90, 96-92, 96-92) to retain his World Boxing Council Continental Americas middleweight title.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk bloodied Issac Chilemba’s nose and Chilemba’s corner threw in the towel after the eighth round when the South African broke his right hand. Gvozdyk won via TKO to retain his North American Boxing Federation light heavyweight belt.

Veteran Darleys Perez handled Maurice Hooker for nearly the entire fight but the judges ruled the fight a split draw (97-93, 93-97, 95-95).