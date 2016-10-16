Henry Cejudo shares personal revelations from ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ 24 Former flyweight top contender will pass on coaching but can’t wait to fight

UFC flyweight contender Henry Cejudo knows what he’s good at.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist knows he can wrestle, and after challenging for the flyweight title after only three years of mixed martial arts training, he knows he can fight.

He’s also learned what he’s not good at after appearing on the latest season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

“One thing I’ve learned from this show is coaching is not for me. It’s just too much. It consumes your whole life,” Cejudo said. “I can teach and simplify things very well, but to coach is another level. I respect my coaches more now. As a fighter it’s a very selfish thing because everything is about you. It’s crazy to actually put myself last.”

Cejudo coached against fellow flyweight Joseph Benavidez in season 24 of the reality show.

Instead of the young prospects that normally fill out the cast, this season placed seasoned champions of smaller MMA organizations in the “TUF” house.

“I think the only (other season) that we can relate to is when Matt Serra won TUF,” Cejudo said. “Where you had all of your elite athletes training because this isn’t a developmental TUF program. These are the guys that are dreaming since they were kids to become an ultimate fighter.”

This season has focused more on training and preparing for fights, and less about late-night, drunken arguments in the house.

“These guys don’t bring drama to the table,” Cejudo said. “They are trained professionals that know how to cut weight, they know about nutrition and they know about recovery.”

While most winners of the show receive a contract to fight in the UFC, this season’s winner will be handed an immediate title shot versus Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

“Training these eight guys, I’m glad to be a part of it because if I can help them beat the best pound for pound fighter then kudos to them,” Cejudo said.

The title fight will be the main event on December 3 at the Palms Casino Resort.

The co-main event will be between the coaches – Cejudo and Benavidez – who, like most coaches on the show, don’t exactly get along.

“I think he genuinely doesn’t like me,” Cejudo said. “I’m not used to this stuff. I’m more of the guy that stays in his own lane. I interact when I have to but I’m not out there poking people because it’s not my style.”

Cejudo has been the more reserved of the two during the show, and he explained why.

“For one I’m not a good crap talker and you can see it on the show,” Cejudo laughed. “I don’t know what to say.”

Cejudo prefers to do his talking in the cage, where he will try to earn another shot at Johnson after losing via TKO in April.

“I really didn’t fight Demetrious Johnson and I’ve said that before. I got hit to the body and I wasn’t able to test my skills against his,” Cejudo said. “I went into that fight knowing that today I’m going to become a world champion. I thought I was just going to manhandle this dude. Little did I know, surprise, surprise. Welcome to MMA.”

Benavidez is currently the No. 1 flyweight contender in the world by the UFC rankings, while Cejudo is right behind him at No. 2, so the fight will likely carve out a path to another title shot for the winner.

“I visualize myself sticking to the game plan,” Cejudo said. “I think I’m the better athlete, the better wrestler and the better striker.”