Vegas Play of the Day: PGA Tour’s 3M Open

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now under way, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Fourth round matchup — Collin Morikawa plus-105 vs. Matthew Wolff: $900 to win $945

Wolff had the round of his life Saturday on TPC Twin Cities. Morikawa had a great one too — no question — but he might have more left as the two rookies head to Sunday’s fourth round.

At the least, Morikawa should be considered on even footing with his fellow highly-touted rookie. There’s no reason he should be an underdog, and that’s why this is a strong play.

Morikawa, a California graduate, has played exceptionally ever since he jumped on the tour but has for some reason been overshadowed by former Oklahoma State teammates Wolff and Viktor Hovland. It would be poetic if Morikawa ends up winning an event before the other two.

Morikawa and Wolff have played the best of anyone in the field this week by strokes gained, and share the lead going into Sunday with Bryson DeChambeau.

But both Wolff and DeChambeau got there with one outrageous round apiece where they tied a course record by shooting a 9-uder 62. Morikawa has stayed steadier, posting minus-3, minus-5 and minus-7, respectively, the last three days.

Let’s hope that’s a hint that he’ll be comfortable with the pressure of a Sunday in contention. Wolff might be the bigger name, but Morikawa has an equal if not better chance to get to the winner's podium first.

Current Standings: Grimala (1-0, $10,000), Brewer (0-0, $10,000), Emerson (0-0, $9,600), Keefer (1-1, $9,420)

