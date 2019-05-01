Vegas Play of the Day: Portland Trailblazers at Denver Nuggets

The fifth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Portland Trailblazers at Denver Nuggets under 219 points: $440 to win $400

All five games between these teams this season have gone under the total. That’s no reason to call for a sixth.

The total has sprung too high for such an approach. Look for the game to go the other way, and the pace to slow dramatically from Denver’s 121-113 Game 1 win.

Portland will throw some new wrinkles at Denver, and it will take the Nuggets time to adjust. Even if they do successfully adjust, it’s no guarantee they’ll put together the same output as they did on Monday night.

Portland is known as an uptempo team, but its pace seemed to play into Denver’s hands in Game 1 and throughout the season. The Nuggets have won and covered in four of five meetings.

Don’t be surprised if Portland tries to be more deliberate tonight. That would make for a sure under.

Current Standings: Brewer (22-20-2, $9,185), Keefer (31-35-2, $7,616), Emerson (7-8, $4,852), Grimala (21-22-1, $3,325)

