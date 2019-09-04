Vegas Play of the Day: Rockies at Dodgers

ASSOCIATED PRESS

The sixth season of the annual Play of the Day betting competition between the Sun's sports staff is now underway, effective July 1.

Bankrolls start at $10,000 for each of the four participants, with the objective to increase it as much as possible over the next year. The minimum daily wager is $300, with a $200 penalty assessed for failing to place a bet on an assigned day.

Past winners are Case Keefer in 2018-19 and 2017-2018, Ray Brewer in 2016-2017 and 2015-2016, and Taylor Bern in 2014-2015.

Colorado Rockies plus-270 at Los Angeles Dodgers, $300 to win $810

It's early in the "Play of the Day" season, but look at the cushion I've got at the top of the standings! My hot start has given me some breathing room to get weird and take some risks, so I'm naturally drawn to the biggest dog on the board today. The Rockies are terrible (currently losers of nine of their last 10 games) and the Dodgers are nearly unbeatable at home (54-18), but when you're on a roll like this, you can afford to swing big.

Give me Colorado, and if they pull off the upset, I could have this contest wrapped up by Halloween.

Current Standings: Grimala (5-1, $11,365), Emerson (4-6, $8,440), Brewer (2-8, $5,575), Keefer (3-6, $5,325),