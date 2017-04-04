MGM to increase parking fees April 12

MGM Resorts International is increasing its parking fees less than a year since it was the first major Strip resort company to break the long-standing Las Vegas tradition of free parking.

The new fees go into effect on April 12. They are

Valet

Excalibur, Luxor, Monte Carlo

• $10 for up to four hours. This is a $2 increase.

• $15 for four to 24 hours; also a $2 increase.

Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, NewYork-New York, Mirage, Delano

• $15 for up to four hours. This is a $2 increase.

• $20 for four to 24 hours; also a $2 increase.

Aria, Bellagio, Vdara

• $20 for up to four hours. This is a $7 increase.

• $25 for four to 24 hours; also a $7 increase.

Self-parking

Excalibur, Luxor, Monte Carlo

• Up to one hour, free.

• $5 for one to two hours. It was $5 for one to four hours.

• $8 for two to four hours; It was $8 for four to 24 hours.

• $10 for four to 24 hours, It was $8 for every day more than 24 hours.

Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand, NewYork-New York, Mirage

• Up to one hour, free

• $7 for one to two hours. It was $7 for one to four hours.

• $10 for two to four hours; It was $10 for four to 24 hours.

• $12 for four to 24 hours, It was $10 for every day more than 24 hours.

Aria, Bellagio

• Up to one hour, free.

• $7 for one to two hours. It was $7 for one to four hours.

• $10 for two to four hours; It was $10 for four to 24 hours.

• $12 for four to 24 hours, It was $10 for every day more than 24 hours.

(Neither Delano nor Vdara has self-parking.)

“We are adjusting the parking rates for a variety of business-related reasons,” a spokeswoman for MGM said. “These adjustments are based on market analyses we have conducted since we implemented the program.”

The announcement follows news that Caesars Entertainment has begun charging for valet and self-parking at its Las Vegas properties.

Out-of-state customers began paying for parking at the Linq recently, and a Caesars spokesperson said other Caesars properties will begin charging in the coming weeks.

In addition, the Cosmopolitan announced it will start charging for parking in May.