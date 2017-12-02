Housing bill holds promise

In recent years, I have found myself, like many Nevadans, disenchanted with our national politics and have struggled to retain hope that Washington would create solutions to our nation’s many problems. But several weeks ago, I read that the U.S. House conducted a hearing with housing experts to tackle a major issue — housing finance reform.

Over the past decade, Congress has continued to kick the can down the road while millions of Americans have struggled to find affordable housing for purchase or rent. While experts have long called on Congress to address this problem, it seems finally there is bipartisan agreement that it’s time to fix the many obstacles plaguing the housing industry.

Although it isn’t often Americans can see a light at the end of the tunnel in Washington, D.C., I am confident that our elected officials will do what’s necessary to protect taxpayers and create a system in which more people will have the opportunity to purchase their own home.